WASHINGTON — Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre said during testimony before Congress Tuesday he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Favre, 54, revealed the diagnosis before the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington. The Republican-led congressional committee is examining how states are falling short on using welfare to help families in need.

'It's hard to say definitely if that is the case, but there is an increase incidence of Parkinson's in people that play football and there seems to be a relationship to how long they played and the intensity in which they played,' Vitek said.The therapies that doctors use for treatment depend on a person's symptoms. For Farve, Vitek says the active lifestyle is a plus.

