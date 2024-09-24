Brett Favre Announces Parkinson's Diagnosis at Congressional Hearing

Brett Favre announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.The Hall of Famer delivered the news at his congressional hearing on federal welfare reform ."Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," the 54-year-old said.

You get tackled, and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you're able to play — that's a concussion," he explained.Favre was at the hearing due to being linked to the Mississippi welfare scandal back in 2020 - Favre has not been criminally charged, but the state of Mississippi is suing 38 people or companies in an attempt to recoup $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money.

Brett Favre Parkinson's Disease NFL Concussions Welfare Reform

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NFL legend Brett Favre announces he has Parkinson's diseaseBrett Favre announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Brett Favre Announces He Has Parkinson's DiseaseBrett Favre just announced he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Brett Favre Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Parkinson's DiseaseFormer NFL quarterback Brett Favre announced he’s been been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease during his testimony in a Congressional hearing

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Former Packers NFL star Brett Favre announces Parkinson’s diagnosis in House hearing Political News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis While Testifying in Mississippi Welfare ScandalNFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre testified before the House Ways and Means Committee investigating Mississippi's misuse of welfare funds, revealing he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He stated that state officials failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse, attempting to blame him for the scandal.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Retired NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre reveals he has Parkinson's diseaseFavre, 54, revealed the diagnosis while testifying before a U.S. House committee about his role in a controversy over millions of dollars of misspent welfare funds in his home state of Mississippi.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »