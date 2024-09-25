Braves-Mets Series In Jeopardy Due To Potential Hurricane

Air Force veteran, brother — drugged during Dubai yacht party — freed after being sentenced to UAE jail

ATLANTA — Storms were moving in on Truist Park, a fact that represented the entirety of clarity ahead of a couple of enormous games that were in jeopardy. With a tropical storm that could form into a hurricane threatening, its projected path expected to go through Georgia, there were no surefire contingency plans from Major League Baseball if Wednesday’s and Thursday’s Braves-Mets matchups are affected. This Braves horror movie looks all too familiar for MetsThey have been scheduled to fly to Milwaukee after Thursday’s game to begin their final series, against the Brewers, on Friday.

The decision-making is in the hands of MLB, which transitioned Tuesday night’s Tigers-Rays game in Detroit into an afternoon game because of a poor forecast. There has not been such a clear solution for this series, with MLB tracking the weather patterns and keeping dialogues open with the clubs. Perhaps the Mets have to return to Atlanta on Monday, with the rest of the league’s season complete, before the wild-card round begins a day later.

Braves Mets Hurricane MLB Weather Delay

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brothers Ronald Acuña, Luisangel Acuña Wager Friendly Bet Over Mets-Braves SeriesThe two MLB teams who employ the Acuña brothers are battling it out this week for a National League playoff spot.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Harris and Schwellenbach shine as Braves down Mets 5-1 in opener of pivotal seriesMichael Harris II had three more hits, including a solo home run and an RBI double, and rookie Spencer Schwellenbach shut down the New York Mets again as the Atlanta Braves cruised to a 5-1 win in the opener of a pivotal three-game series. Atlanta trails the Mets by one game in the National League playoff race with five remaining.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz lift Mets to series win over Phillies ahead of Braves showdownAs Edwin Diaz completed the final out of his two-inning save, the Mets’ two-game lead over the Braves for the NL’s third wildcard was secure.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach tames Mets in opener of crucial seriesThe Braves kept the pressure on the Mets in NL wild card race with 5-1 win on Tuesday.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

How to watch pivotal Mets vs. Braves series live for free: Streaming, TVTwo wins, and the Mets are in.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Mets not dwelling on past disappointments heading into crucial Braves seriesThe Mets have already clinched tiebreakers over the Diamondbacks and Padres and are coming off a homestand in which they won six of seven.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »