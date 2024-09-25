Braves-Mets Series In Jeopardy Due To Potential Hurricane

Air Force veteran, brother — drugged during Dubai yacht party — freed after being sentenced to UAE jail
ATLANTA — Storms were moving in on Truist Park, a fact that represented the entirety of clarity ahead of a couple of enormous games that were in jeopardy. With a tropical storm that could form into a hurricane threatening, its projected path expected to go through Georgia, there were no surefire contingency plans from Major League Baseball if Wednesday’s and Thursday’s Braves-Mets matchups are affected. This Braves horror movie looks all too familiar for MetsThey have been scheduled to fly to Milwaukee after Thursday’s game to begin their final series, against the Brewers, on Friday.
The decision-making is in the hands of MLB, which transitioned Tuesday night’s Tigers-Rays game in Detroit into an afternoon game because of a poor forecast. There has not been such a clear solution for this series, with MLB tracking the weather patterns and keeping dialogues open with the clubs. Perhaps the Mets have to return to Atlanta on Monday, with the rest of the league’s season complete, before the wild-card round begins a day later.
Braves Mets Hurricane MLB Weather Delay
