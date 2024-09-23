Braless in Oregon: Should I Wear A Bra?

It’s been seven years now that I’ve engaged in this personal yet somewhat controversial choice, and I still can’t help but wonder -- am I crossing a line in certain settings, or is this just my anxiety playing tricks on me again, amplifying what might be nothing more than mundane thoughts?

Over the last four years, I’ve made some attempts to wear one again, but honestly, I find it so much more liberating and comfortable to go without. But here’s the dilemma -- going braless means people notice. And while my day-to-day life is small -- I don’t attend formal events like weddings, religious services or work meetings -- there are still conservative people in my life, including my parents, whose discomfort I can sense.

Bra Comfort Body Image Feminism Family

