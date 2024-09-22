Brain Freezing Under Pressure: New Research Sheds Light On How To Overcome It

New research sheds light on why people 'choke' under pressure and offers insights on how to stop your brain from freezing up when the stakes are high. A new study finds that in difficult times future-oriented hopefulness can be more helpful than dwelling on the present moment via mindfulness.

