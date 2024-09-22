Boston College Claims Red Bandanna Victory With Freshman Highlights

The Red Bandanna Game always feels special not just for Boston College fans, but for all of college football .

However, tonight's Red Bandanna matchup against Michigan State saw the Eagles win 23-19 and marked a special occasion for a plethora of reasons outside of the final score. From first career touchdowns, interceptions and more, by the time play had concluded, Boston College had a laundry list to look back on.

The victory over the Spartans marks the first Red Bandanna game win since 2021 when BC faced off against Virginia Tech in a 17-3 victory. Pat Garwo and a banged up Phil Jurkovec each had a touchdown to seal that victory. That win marked the end of a four game skid that saw the Eagles hold on to bowl eligibility and was one of only two conference victories for the Eagles. Oh, how the tables turn.Throughout fall camp, Turbo Richard made waves as a true freshman running back who most media members and coaching staffers alike thought would see ample playing time this season. All of that buzz came to a head against the Spartans as Richard punched one into the end zone from 11 yards out to take a 6-3 lead.

Grit, toughness, luck or whatever else college football fans want to call it, Bill O'Brien, Thomas Castellanos and company have Chestnut Hill rocking for the moment. The Eagles are within the upper echelon of the ACC, and even though the weather wasn't, all else was right in Alumni Stadium tonight.

