Border Patrol Agent Assaulted By Migrant Near Sunland Park

A Border Patrol agent became the victim of a frightening assault near Sunland Park , New Mexico , as he attempted to apprehend a migrant for crossing the border alongside several others. The migrant punched and bit the Border Patrol agent as he was being led to a transport vehicle on Thursday.

According to CBP, the injuries sustained by the Border Patrol agent were non-life threatening. The suspect, who remains unidentified, was arrested for the assault and illegal entry into the United States. TheAlthough migrant crossings along the southwest border have fallen significantly since December, assaults on border agents have not dropped. In RY 2023, more than 90 assaults on Border Patrol agents were reported within the El Paso Sector, according to CBP.

