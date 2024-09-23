Book Bans Skyrocket To 10,000 As Right-Wing Groups Push Censorship

Protesters arrive at the Books & Books store in Coral Gables, Florida , after marching from the Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ on October 1, 2023.As Banned Books Week kicked off, a leading free expression group in the U.S. announced Monday that the number of books that were pulled from shelves or “challenged” by right-wing groups and Republican lawmakers skyrocketed to at least 10,000 over the last year with state legislatures passing new censorship laws.
The organization identified Utah as having “the most extreme state book-banning bill currently in place,” with H.B. 29 establishing what PEN called a “No Read List.” The law went into effect in July and “is expected to result in significant book bans during the 2024-2025 school year.”its own preliminary findings about banned books for the first eight months of 2024. While PEN considers a title to be “banned” if it is pulled from shelves at any point, even if access is later restored after review, the ALA counts books as banned only if they are permanently censored.
