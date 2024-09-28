Bonnie Aarons: More Than Just The Nun From 'The Conjuring'

Bonnie Aarons is surprisingly most recognizable when she looks nothing like herself, considering that her most famous role is the demon nun Valak in The Conjuring 2. Outside The Conjuring franchise, Aarons has appeared in over 50 movies, including some unexpected ones. She briefly appears in the comedy Shallow Hal, both The Princess Diaries movies, starring Anne Hathaway, and the psychological drama The Silver Linings Playbook.

Bonnie Aarons Portrayal Of The Demon Valak Contributed To The Success Of The Conjuring Valak's Popularity Has Led To The Demon Being A Central Role In The Conjuring Franchise The Conjuring 2 is a rare sequel that performed almost as well as the original, and much of its success can be attributed to Aarons and her portrayal of Valak in its most commonly taken form: the nun.

Bonnie Aaron's Role In The Princess Diaries Shows She's More Than Just A Horror Icon The Next Conjuring Franchise Chapters May Include Valak Close Aarons plays Baroness Joy Von Troken in The Princess Diaries, who would have become queen if Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway, had refused the throne. Von Troken is an antagonist and an exaggerated 'evil queen' caricature, but her glamorous appearance is the opposite of the terrifying Valak.

Bonnie Aarons Valak The Conjuring Horror Movies Acting Career

