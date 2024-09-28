Boeing workers strike over pay, benefits

Smash-and-grab robbers detained at First Colony Mall in Sugar LandLocal organization hosts 5K to support pediatric cancer warriors, researchGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider DealsCopyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Boeing 737 Max aircrafts are seen behind fences as Boeing employees work the picket line while striking Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, next to the company's facilities in Renton, Wash.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Saturday, Boeing said it was “prepared to meet at any time,” committed to bargaining in good faith and wanted to reach an agreement. The proposal included pay raises of 30% over four years — up from 25% in a deal that union members overwhelmingly rejected when they voted to strike on Sept. 12, but still far below the union's original demand of 40% over three years.

Boeing angered union leaders by announcing the revised offer to its striking workers through the media and setting a Friday night deadline for ratification. In light of pushback, Boeing backed down and The strike by nearly 33,000 machinists now is in its third week, and negotiations also stalled earlier in the walkout that has halted production of Boeing's best-selling airplanes.

