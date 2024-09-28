Boeing Workers Strike As Talks Break Down

Accompanying their father, who works for Boeing , Kassie Odo 2, and Iya Odo, 4, hold small picket signs, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, as Boeing workers strike near the company's factory in Renton, Wash.
No further negotiation dates were scheduled after Friday's session led by federal mediators, IAM District 751 said. The union added that it remained “open to talks with the company, either direct or mediated.” In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Saturday, Boeing said it was “prepared to meet at any time,” committed to bargaining in good faith and wanted to reach an agreement. The proposal included pay raises of 30% over four years — up from 25% in a deal that union members overwhelmingly rejected when they voted to strike on Sept. 12, but still far below the union's original demand of 40% over three years.
Boeing angered union leaders by announcing the revised offer to its striking workers through the media and setting a Friday night deadline for ratification. In light of pushback, Boeing backed down andThe strike by nearly 33,000 machinists now is in its third week, and negotiations also stalled earlier in the walkout that has halted production of Boeing's best-selling airplanes.
Boeing Strike Union Negotiation Wages
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »