Boeing Sweetens Contract Offer Amid Costly Machinists' Strike

More than 30,000 Boeing machinists began a strike on Sept. 13 after overwhelmingly turning down a tentative agreement.

The company's new offer would boost general wages by 30% over four years, up from a previously proposed 25%. It also doubled the ratification bonus to $6,000, reinstated an annual machinist bonus and raised the company's 401 match.

Boeing Strike Machinists Contract Labor Dispute

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boeing sweetens labor proposal in ‘best and final' offer as strike enters second weekThe new offer includes higher pay increases, reinstated annual bonuses and an increased ratification bonus, among other changes, Boeing said on its website.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Boeing sweetens offer as strike enters second weekBoeing sweetened its contract offer and said it was its “best and final” proposal for more than 30,000 machinists on strike.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Boeing Workers Strike Over Contract OfferThousands of Boeing workers have gone on strike after rejecting a contract offer that included pay raises but eliminated annual bonuses. The workers, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, are seeking higher wages, better benefits, and the reinstatement of their traditional pension plan.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Boeing strike likely, as union expects workers to reject contract offerThe risk of a strike at Boeing appears to be growing, as factory workers complain about a contract offer that their union negotiated with the giant aircraft manufacturer.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Boeing Machinists Threaten Strike Over Contract OfferBoeing machinists are threatening to strike if they reject a new contract offer from the company. While the union leaders have endorsed the deal, many workers are unhappy with the proposed terms and plan to vote against it.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Boeing assembly workers vote on whether to strike or approve contract offerA walkout by 33,000 aircraft assembly workers would shut down production of the aerospace company's best-selling planes.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »