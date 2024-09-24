Boeing's Final Offer Rejected By Striking Workers

Boeing said Monday it made a “best and final offer” to striking machinists, but the workers' union said the proposal isn't good enough and there won't be a ratification vote before Boeing 's deadline. Boeing workers wave picket signs as they strike after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash.
The new offer is more generous than the one that was overwhelmingly rejected earlier this month. The company said the offer includes pay raises of 30% over four years, up from 25% in the first proposal. The union originally demanded 40% over three years.the strike that began Sept. 13 The union, which represents factory workers who assemble some of the company’s best-selling planes, waited several hours before pushing back Monday night.“This proposal does not go far enough to address your concerns, and Boeing has missed the mark with this proposal,” the union told members. The group added that it will survey members about the new offer.It would double the size of ratification bonuses to $6,000. It also would keep annual bonuses based on productivity.
Boeing Strike Machinists Union Labor Dispute
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »