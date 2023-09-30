Bodega clerk Jose Alba sues Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, NYPD for racial discrimination

The former bodega worker was charged with murder and held on Rikers after fatally stabbing an attacker in what he claimed was a self-defense slaying. to death during a fight at the Blue Moon bodega in Harlem in July 2022, claims he was hit with second-degree murder charges and endured days under lockup on Rikers Island because of Bragg’s pursuit of “racial equity” in the Manhattan criminal...

to death during a fight at the Blue Moon bodega in Harlem in July 2022, claims he was hit with second-degree murder charges and endured days under lockup on Rikers Island because of Bragg’s pursuit of “racial equity” in the Manhattan criminal justice system, according to the Manhattan Federal Court suit filed Friday.

“While in theory, Bragg’s ‘racial equity’ policies are a well-intentioned attempt by him to implement even-handed justice, the means and methods employed by Bragg have instead had an opposite effect and resulted in discrimination against certain defendants based on race,” states the suit, which also names NYPD Detective William Garcia along with unnamed arresting officers and police detectives.

Read more:

nypost »

Early Addition: Bodega cats got nothin' on bodega muskratsBecause a muskrat got into a NYC bodega, here are your early links: a stuck tractor-trailer, a school librarian shortage, a giant stingray, and more from around the city and internet.

Ex-bodega clerk Jose Alba sues NYC DA Alvin Bragg for racial discrimination after murder charges droppedFormer bodega worker Jose Alba is suing New York City District Attorney Alvin Brag after he dropped murder charges against Alba in what video showed was a self-defense killing.

Watching the Southern Tip of Manhattan Change, for Forty YearsBarbara Mensch’s new photographic history, “A Falling-Off Place,” begins in the early eighties, and shows a city transformed.

AI takes Manhattan: The robot realtors of NYC are here to stayMeet Emily, Brook and Maya, the AI assistants that are quietly changing the way New Yorkers find their dream homes.

Truck gets wedged in tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn after ignoring warningsA driver who took an 18-wheel tractor-trailer inside a tunnel between Manhattan and Brooklyn despite height restriction warnings got wedged in