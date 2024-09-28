Boar's Head Scrutinized By Law Enforcement Over Listeria Outbreak

Boar's Head, the deli meat company at the center of a deadly listeria food poisoning outbreak, is being scrutinized by law enforcement officials, the U.S. Agriculture Department disclosed in response to government records requests.

The records — which FSIS acknowledged include dozens of pages of documentation — were withheld because they were compiled “for a law enforcement purpose, which includes both civil and criminal statutes,” according to a letter sent Friday in response to Freedom of Information Act requests submitted by The Associated Press. Releasing the records could “interfere with” and “hinder” the government's investigation, the letter said.

Previously released records revealed problems including mold, insects, dripping water and meat and fat residue on walls, floors and equipment dating back at least two years. Boar's Head earlier recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meat distributed to stores across the country. This month, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it has closed the Virginia plant and permanently stopped making liverwurst.

Boar's Head Listeria Food Poisoning Law Enforcement USDA

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boar's Head plants nationwide now part of 'law enforcement' investigation, USDA saysTen deaths have been linked to now-recalled Boar's Head products.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Boar's Head Under Scrutiny By Law Enforcement Following Listeria OutbreakThe U.S. Agriculture Department revealed that Boar's Head, the deli meat company at the center of a deadly listeria outbreak, is being investigated by law enforcement officials. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service refused to release documents related to inspections and enforcement actions at Boar's Head facilities, citing an ongoing investigation.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

$10M federal lawsuit filed on behalf of woman hospitalized in Boar's Head listeria outbreakBarbara Schmidt's lawyers say she spent six days in the ICU and weeks in recovery after consuming Boar's Head liverwurst.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Insects, mold found at Boar's Head plant connected to listeria contaminationRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

USDA flagged safety and health violations in Boar’s Head plant years before listeria outbreakPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Boar's Head Plant Tied to 9 Listeria Deaths Had Mold, Flies, and Puddles of BloodEdward Carver is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »