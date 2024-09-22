Blue Returns From Ankle Injury With Dominant Performance Against Louisiana-Monroe

In Ann Arbor for the second game of the season, things looked bad for Blue as he exited the field limping, However, the running back came back in the third quarter to score a seven-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Quinn Ewers. In the following week, Blue was listed as non-available for the UTSA game to recover from an
Blue was ready to return to DKR as the No. 1 Longhorns faced General Booty and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, and announced via Instagram stories he would be back in the game.Blue set a career-high with 25 carries for 124 yards against the Warhawks and scored four touchdowns, leading the Longhorns with three rushing touchdowns and tying with freshman wide receiver Ryan Wingo for one receiving."Ankle injuries, you never really know,” Blue said.
Blue’s touchdowns accounted for 24 of the 51 points scored against the Warhawks in a sold-out DKR night crowd, and the running back was the sole player to score multiple touchdowns in the dominating performance.
Jonathon Blue Texas Longhorns Football Injury Touchdown
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Louisiana-Monroe Defensive Coordinator Says Players Don't Fear Texas QB Arch ManningEarnest Hill and the Warhawks defense had some fighting words for Manning and the Longhorns offense.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Arch Manning Not Striking Fear in ULM Players: '(They) Beat Him Already!'Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is receiving some slight jabs from the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »