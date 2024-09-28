Bloomberg's Kim Bhasin Joins Slate Money To Discuss Nike CEO Shakeup And More

Bloomberg’s Kim Bhasin joins the money troupe to discuss Nike ’s CEO shakeup, the tycoon of mall “zombie brands,” and the DOJ lawsuit against Visa .Listen on your computer:his recent pieceon Jamie Salter, the man who made a fortune buying up mall “zombie brands” like Izod and Brook’s Brothers. Finally: The DOJ is suing Visa for monopolistic practices, but will it mean anything or ordinary consumers?

In the Plus bonus mini-episode: Three Mile Island is back, baby! The hosts discuss Mincrosoft’s power purchase agreement that involves switching on the defunct nuclear plant and Americans’ troubled relationship with nuclear in general. Want more Slate Money? Subscribe to Slate Plus to unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of theA weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist.

Nike Visa DOJ Mall Brands Nuclear Energy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Slate / 🏆 716. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watch: Kim Jae Joong And Kim Junsu Tease Collaboration As JX In Intriguing New TeaserKim Jae Joong and Kim Junsu have set the stage for a new project together! On September 6 at midnight KST, the two JYJ members unveiled a tantalizing

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim Jae Joong And Kim Junsu To Hold 20th-Anniversary Concert Together As JXKim Jae Joong and Kim Junsu will be teaming up for a joint concert this fall! On September 6, the two singers announced that they would be celebrating the

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim Kardashian’s White Balenciaga Dress Looks Like It Was Sculpted Onto Her BodyKim Kardashian | Kim's Court

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Kim Byung Chul, Yoon Se Ah, And Kim Do Hyun Begin Their Alliance In “Perfect Family”KBS2’s “Perfect Family” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight's episode! Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Perfect Family” is a new

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim So Yeon, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, And Lee Se Hee Gear Up To Challenge Taboos In New Drama “A Virtuous Business”Upcoming drama “A Virtuous Business” has shared its main poster! A remake of the British television series “Brief Encounters,” “A Virtuous Business” will

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kim So Yeon, Kim Sun Young, Kim Sung Ryung, And Lee Se Hee Go All Out In Marketing Their Products In “A Virtuous Business”Upcoming drama “A Virtuous Business” has shared brand new stills featuring Kim So Yeon, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, and Lee Se Hee! A remake of the

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »