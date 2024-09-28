Bloomberg's Kim Bhasin Joins Slate Money To Discuss Nike CEO Shakeup And More

Bloomberg’s Kim Bhasin joins the money troupe to discuss Nike ’s CEO shakeup, the tycoon of mall “zombie brands,” and the DOJ lawsuit against Visa .Listen on your computer:his recent pieceon Jamie Salter, the man who made a fortune buying up mall “zombie brands” like Izod and Brook’s Brothers. Finally: The DOJ is suing Visa for monopolistic practices, but will it mean anything or ordinary consumers?
In the Plus bonus mini-episode: Three Mile Island is back, baby! The hosts discuss Mincrosoft’s power purchase agreement that involves switching on the defunct nuclear plant and Americans’ troubled relationship with nuclear in general. Want more Slate Money? Subscribe to Slate Plus to unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of theA weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist.
Nike Visa DOJ Mall Brands Nuclear Energy
