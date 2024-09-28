Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Promises An Incredible Animated Scene

Bleach : Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 is imminent, and there's one scene that's sure to be included in this part which I'm dying to see animated. The scene in question has some incredible potential in animated form, and it could become one of the coolest scenes in the entire series if executed well.

Shunsui's Bankai takes the form of a four-act play, in which Shunsui and his opponent are cast as the leads. The play tells the tragic story of two lovers who turn against one another, only for one to be overcome with regret and fall ill, ultimately leading them to hurl themselves into the ocean in a double suicide; if the opponent survives this stage, it moves on to the final act, in which one lover kills the other, manifesting as Shunsui beheading his opponent with his spiritual pressure.

This is definitely one ability which would benefit from being expanded upon some in Thousand-Year Blood War. Shunsui could perhaps explain in more detail precisely how the play works, but also just seeing the play itself acted out alongside the action might shed some light on how it functions.

After seeing the first two parts, I'm fairly confident that Studio Pierrot will be able to pull this off properly, even if it's not exactly how I've envisioned it in my head all this time. More than almost any other, this Bankai has the potential to be a real spectacle, and if Thousand-Year Blood War has delivered on any front, it's certainly been the spectacular nature of this final arc.

