Black Widow Sequel Trailer: Yelena Belova Teams Up With The Sentry And A Rogue's Gallery

After months of teasing across the summer convention circuit, Marvel has released the first full official trailer for its next team up movie,The trailer appears to be the one shown to fans in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

, as we watch Yelena Belova find herself crossing paths with a rogue’s gallery of Marvel nemeses–including‘s Taskmaster–wrapped up in what seems at first like an attempt to take out some of the MCU’s seediest shadow operatives… only to find themselves teaming up to work under the control of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. With a little help from Bucky Barnes himself, too… well, “help,” considering he also seems like he’s trying to kill them a few times in this trailer.

There’s a lot of fun here–mainly thanks to another addition to Yelena’s team in the form of her fellow‘ biggest mystery so far. That comes in the form of Lewis Pullman’s character, introduced in Yelena, Walker, Ghost, and Taskmaster’s little meet-cute/violent disposal trap as “Bob,” but later seen apparently just bouncing an entire squadron of soldier’s weapons fire off of his bare skin. That’s because “Bob” is in fact seemingly Robbie Robertson, a.k.a.

