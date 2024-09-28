Black Mass: An Interesting Look Into Whitey Bulger's Life But Not Alone

Black Mass is an interesting way to explore the life of Whitey Bulger , but there are many films like it to explore next. The 2015 film tells the real-life story of James “Whitey” Bulger, an Irish mafia mobster who rose to notoriety during the 1970s. In the film, Bulger acts as an FBI informant when he helps FBI agent John Connolly take down a competing crime family. Black Mass is based on the book Black Mass : Whitey Bulger , the FBI, and a Devil’s Deal by Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill.

Another Worthwhile Scorsese Pick Your Rating10 stars9 stars8 stars7 stars6 star5 stars4 stars3 stars2 stars1 star Rate Now 0/10 Leave a Review 6/10 The Irishman RBiographyDramaCrime Based on the nonfiction book "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt, The Irishman follows Frank Sheeran and his time working for the Italian mafia. In recounting his past, the mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

8 Public Enemies A Johnny Depp Crime Film Your Rating10 stars9 stars8 stars7 stars6 star5 stars4 stars3 stars2 stars1 star Rate Now 0/10 Leave a ReviewPublic Enemies r Public Enemies was based on Public Enemies: America's Greatest Crime Wave and the Birth of the FBI, 1933–34, a book by author Bryan Burrough. The 2009 film was directed by Michael Mann and follows a detective as he attempts to stop a crime wave that sparked during The Great Depression.

Director David O. Russell Release Date December 17, 2010 Writers Paul Tamasy , Scott Silver , Eric Johnson Cast Melissa Leo , Christian Bale , Amy Adams , Mark Wahlberg , Jack McGee Runtime 116 minutes The Fighter is pretty different from Black Mass in a lot of ways. It is not a crime film. Instead, it tells the true story of Micky Ward, a boxer who is grappling with familial issues while trying to make a name for himself in boxing.

Director Mike Newell Release Date February 28, 1997 Writers Joseph D. Pistone , Richard Woodley , Paul Attanasio Cast Al Pacino , Johnny Depp , Michael Madsen , Bruno Kirby , James Russo , Anne Heche Runtime 127 minutes For the Depp-heads out there, Donnie Brasco is a must-watch after Black Mass. It features Depp in the titular role, playing an FBI agent who infiltrates the mob but ends up finding himself attracted to the mafia lifestyle.

As in the case with films like Public Enemies and Donnie Brasco, American Gangster’s narrative tension is highly based on friction between the mafia and the law. The film is different from Black Mass in that Frank Lucas does not have the same kind of relationship with legal officials as Whitey Bulger does in his John Connolly relationship. Still, this well-cast and thrilling film is a great crime film companion to Black Mass.

3 Gangs of New York A Scorsese Film Set In The 19th Century Your Rating10 stars9 stars8 stars7 stars6 star5 stars4 stars3 stars2 stars1 star Rate Now 0/10 Leave a Review 10/10 Gangs of New York R Gangs of New York, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a historical drama that explores the violent rivalries between immigrant groups in 19th-century New York City.

