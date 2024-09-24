Bitcoin Surges Past $63,000 After Fed Rate Cut, Experts Predict Bull Market

Bitcoin surged past $63,000 after a Fed rate cut, with experts predicting a potential bull market soon.A Major Rally in the Following Days?

Despite not starting September on the right foot, Bitcoin experienced an uptrend following the US Federal Reserve’s decision tointerest rates by 0.5%. The price of the primary cryptocurrency is was hovering at around $59,000 on September 18 , while currently it trades at over $63,000.Multiple industry participants think BTC is gearing up for a much more impressive surge in the near future. One example is Crypto Rover .

Increased open interest combined with the rallying price of BTC generally indicates a bullish trend as more traders supposedly enter the ecosystem with long positions. However, if the metric heads north while the asset’s valuation is declining, it might suggest that market participants jump on the bandwagon with short positions, expecting a further plunge.Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk.

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Fed Rate Cut Bull Market Halving Event

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stephen Curry agrees to $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 seasonStephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to extend his contract for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million. Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin with Octagon, confirmed the agreement on Thursday to The Associated Press.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller On Sale For Just $63The GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller, normally priced at $100, is currently on sale for a limited time at Amazon for just $63. This highly-rated controller offers an Xbox-like experience with Hall Effect Joysticks, Hall Triggers, and programmable buttons, making mobile gaming more enjoyable.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Olympian signs $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 seasonStephen Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin Faces Critical Price Test as Optimism SurgesRecent surge in Bitcoin price fueled by optimism may indicate a potential market correction. The price is currently hovering around $58,000, facing a critical test at the psychological barrier of $60,000. Breaking above this level could lead to further bullish momentum, but traders are advised to exercise caution as excessive optimism often precedes market corrections.

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin Surges Past $60,000 Ahead Of Fed MeetingAfter a brief retracement on Monday, Bitcoin rallied yesterday, breaking above $60,000 and $61,000 to hit a three-week high. Crypto markets are expected to be volatile today and tomorrow as the US Federal Reserve meets to discuss potential interest rate cuts.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” StatementBitcoin bull Saylor has reacted to Bitcoin price recovering after recent decline

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »