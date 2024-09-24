Bitcoin Rebounds Towards $64,000 As Bulls Reclaim Control

Bitcoin ’s price tumbled below $63,000 yesterday, but the bulls seem back in control as they have pushed the asset toward $64,000 once again.
Most larger-cap altcoins are sluggish on a daily scale, aside from ADA, which has jumped by over 4%, and DOT, which has added just under 4%.After the slow start to the previous week, when it dropped to $57,600, bitcoin experienced a true rollercoaster by the end of the five-day trading period that ended on Friday, especially during and after the Wednesday FOMC meeting, in which the US Fed announced a 0.5% reduction in the key interest rates.
Although the rest of the larger caps are also in the green, their gains are a lot more modest. NEAR Protocol’s native token has jumped by 8% on a daily scale and 20% since Sunday and now trades above $5.2. Other impressive gainers from the top 100 alts include AR , TIA , WIF , LDO , ICP , and STX .Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
