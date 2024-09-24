Bitcoin Rebounds Towards $64,000 As Bulls Reclaim Control

Bitcoin ’s price tumbled below $63,000 yesterday, but the bulls seem back in control as they have pushed the asset toward $64,000 once again.

Most larger-cap altcoins are sluggish on a daily scale, aside from ADA, which has jumped by over 4%, and DOT, which has added just under 4%.After the slow start to the previous week, when it dropped to $57,600, bitcoin experienced a true rollercoaster by the end of the five-day trading period that ended on Friday, especially during and after the Wednesday FOMC meeting, in which the US Fed announced a 0.5% reduction in the key interest rates.

Although the rest of the larger caps are also in the green, their gains are a lot more modest. NEAR Protocol’s native token has jumped by 8% on a daily scale and 20% since Sunday and now trades above $5.2. Other impressive gainers from the top 100 alts include AR , TIA , WIF , LDO , ICP , and STX .Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk.

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Altcoins FOMC Interest Rates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Central Gets $64 Million in Federal FundingIt’s moving at a creeping pace, but the long-delayed highspeed rail line between Houston and Dallas has just been given another revivifying jolt via a nearly $64 million federal grant from the Federal Railroad Administration. In other words, just over a year after Amtrak first made its interest in what...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Dallas to Houston high-speed rail snags almost $64 million grantThe proposed Houston-to-Dallas high-speed rail route has landed a near $64 million in federal funding.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Early Prime Day deals include the Pixel Buds A-Series for only $64Cheyenne is Engadget’s weekend editor and covers a little bit of everything. She’s particularly interested in emerging technology and niche gadgets, climate change, space, privacy, and internet culture. She’ll talk your ear off about Tamagotchis if you get her started.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin rebounds slightly, trades above $58,000 after a weekend dipBitcoin (BTC) trades at around $59,000 on Tuesday after a slight recovery the day before.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Bitcoin rebounds from its worst week in more than a year, jumping above $57,000Bitcoin jumped more than 5% on Monday evening, following Wall Street’s rebound from its worst week of the year.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” StatementBitcoin bull Saylor has reacted to Bitcoin price recovering after recent decline

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »