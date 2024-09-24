Birmingham Shooting Victim Says He's 'Blessed' After Bullet Misses Vital Arteries

) - 24-year-old Gabriel Eslami says he’s blessed after being shot during Saturday’s mass shooting in Birmingham ’s popular Five Points South area. He’s now recovering at home in the Pinson area.

Eslami tells WBRC a bullet went through his butt and came out his inner thigh which narrowly missed vital arteries. His friend who was also grazed by a bullet came to his aide and rushed him to UAB. His dad Mo was waiting outside UAB. He says as the crowd was growing, everyone was anxiously waiting to find out about their loved ones.

