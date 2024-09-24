Birmingham Police: 'Targeted Shootings' More About Neighborhood Beefs Than Traditional Gangs

Saturday night's mass shooting in Five Points South and Sunday night's shooting in the Eastlake community have both been dubbed " targeted shootings " by the Birmingham Police Department . It's a term used for many of the city's shootings.Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald said it's more complicated than that.

In the case of Saturday night's shooting, Chief Scott Thurmond said "It wasn't location it was the person. So wherever the person was is where it was gonna take place. Wherever they can catch that individual, we believe that there was a hit on that person if you will. Someone was willing to pay money to have that person killed."

