Birmingham Leaders Plead for Information on Mass Shooting, Announce Reward Money

GOP Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said in a statement that he opposes awarding Nebraska’s five electoral votes on a winner-take-all basis, like 48 other states do. Nebraska and Maine give two electoral votes to the candidate who wins statewide and one vote to the winner in each congressional district.Here’s a look at why Trump’s allies were pushing for the change, what it would have taken to succeed and why a single state lawmaker is in the national spotlight.
In that scenario, a Trump victory in Nebraska’s 2nd District would create a 269-269 tie and throw the final decision to the U.S. House of Representatives, where each state would have one vote, a situation that would favor Trump. If Harris carried the district, she’d be president.McDonnell said he has told Republican Gov. Jim Pillen that he won’t back a change in the Nebraska law for allocating its electoral votes ahead of this year’s election. That’s consistent with what he’s said previously.
McDonnell is term-limited and will leave office in early January. He said he is encouraging Pillen and the Legislature to propose an amendment to the state constitution next year on how Nebraska awards its electoral votes, so that voters have the final say.
