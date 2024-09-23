Bipartisan Coalition Launches 'No Dictators Declaration' To Curb Presidential Power

FILE - Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a House select committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 27, 2021.

The declaration acknowledges the high court’s recent ruling that former presidents retain some immunity after leaving office. The ruling came after former President Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records by a Manhattan court. Involved in the coalition are the American Civil Liberties Union and advocacy groups Principles First and State Democracy Defenders Action. The groups are asking lawmakers to defend the Constitution and withstand attacks on democracy.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is listed as one of two political figures helping lead the push. He is also joined by former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill.The declaration details five key objectives, including limiting a president’s ability to declare “bogus domestic and foreign emergencies" and to "use investigative and prosecutorial decisions and resources to purse vendettas against disfavored people and groups.

Presidential Power Democracy Constitution Abuse Of Power Bipartisan Coalition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'No dictators': Bipartisan coalition pushes declaration targeting SCOTUS immunity rulingRep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is listed as one of two political figures helping lead the push.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Bipartisan coalition of attorneys general call for child warning labels on social mediaPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Venezuela shows danger of dictators who use tech to control peopleVenezuela's President Maduro has secured power and abused people's rights with tech repression. To fight back against it, the US has to support global digital freedom.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Maddow: Trump admiration for dictators reflects shared goal of power, controlThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Debate reminds us why Trump’s dance with dictators threatens U.S. securityThe former president's bromances with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, and Taliban leaders all failed, leaving the world a more dangerous place.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

'No dictators': Top Democrat signals effort to restrain Trump if he wins White HouseRep. Jamie Raskin rolled out an effort to counter the Supreme Court's recent decision on presidential immunity.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »