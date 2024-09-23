Bipartisan Coalition Launches 'No Dictators Declaration' To Curb Presidential Power

FILE - Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a House select committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 27, 2021.
The declaration acknowledges the high court’s recent ruling that former presidents retain some immunity after leaving office. The ruling came after former President Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records by a Manhattan court. Involved in the coalition are the American Civil Liberties Union and advocacy groups Principles First and State Democracy Defenders Action. The groups are asking lawmakers to defend the Constitution and withstand attacks on democracy.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is listed as one of two political figures helping lead the push. He is also joined by former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill.The declaration details five key objectives, including limiting a president’s ability to declare “bogus domestic and foreign emergencies" and to "use investigative and prosecutorial decisions and resources to purse vendettas against disfavored people and groups.
Presidential Power Democracy Constitution Abuse Of Power Bipartisan Coalition
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »
Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »