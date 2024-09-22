Bipartisan Bill Passes House to Review and Strengthen Secret Service Standards

A bipartisan bill to review and strengthen U.S. Secret Service standards has unanimously passed the House following two thwarted assassination attempt s on former President Donald Trump ., called the Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024, on July 23 after the July 13 shooting at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally.

A report must then be submitted with the review’s findings and “recommendations for improving the provision of protection” to the House’s Committee on Homeland Security and the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. While Rep. Jerry Nadler voted in favor of the legislation, he said it would “do nothing” to keep other people safe because it did not include gun control measures.

