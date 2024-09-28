Bilt Rewards To Give Away Rent-Free Months With Paris Hilton

Bilt, a home and neighborhood loyalty program , is attempting to entice new users by offering them a chance to win a rent-free month through its family feud-style game. Every month, celebrities will join Bilt Rewards members in an online game of family feud called "Rent Free." Each month a new celebrity will be tapped to join Bilt's CEO Ankur Jain, who hosts the game. Ten winners will earn up to $2,500 to cover their rent for the month.

You have to be a member to play, though it's free to sign up, and you don't have to have the Bilt Mastercard. At the end of each month, the company asks Bilt members questions about what's happening in the culture right now. Members will team up with a celebrity guest to guess the three most popular responses to each question. They have until the first day of the following month to plug in their answer on the Bilt app or website.

Bilt Rewards Paris Hilton Rent Free Competition Loyalty Program

