Billionaire Investor Warns US Headed Towards Financial Trouble Due to Soaring National Debt

David Rubenstein, the billionaire co-founder of the Carlyle Group , warned that the cost of servicing the federal government's massive debt amid growing budget deficits is pushing the U.S. towards financial trouble .

Earlier this year, the federal government's net interest payments on the national debt — essentially the cost of servicing the previously accumulated debt — surpassed federal spending on the Department of Defense as well as Medicare spending. Through August, the federal government spent $870 billion on debt service in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2024, according to a preliminary estimate by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office .

For comparison, spending on Medicare totaled $847 billion while the Department of Defense's spending totaled $753 billion in the fiscal year through August. That leaves debt interest as the second-largest expenditure category in the federal budget, trailing only Social Security, which spent a little more than $1.3 trillion in that period.

