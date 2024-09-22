Bill Maher: Trump Is Right About Rhetoric Having Consequences, But He's 'Possibly The Worst Person To Make This Case'

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is “right, rhetoric has consequences,” and that saying someone is destroying the country is the kind of rhetoric that can spawn violence, but Trump is a threat to democracy and “The answer can’t be that we can’t say what’s true.”

Maher said, “I thought maybe we would talk about rhetoric, because that’s what’s on Trump’s mind. He got shot at again, and he says, their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at. And then, of course, in true Trumpian fashion, always the most unself-aware person in the universe, goes on to say, when they are the ones that are destroying the country, which would be also the kind of rhetoric that would make a borderline person shoot at you.

Maher responded, “I disagree, that’s a dumb argument, I think. … That’s their argument, which is that, you guys are saying, Trump is a threat to democracy, but he is a threat to . The answer can’t be that we can’t say what’s true.” Later, Maher stated, “n this rhetoric question, they both have things that they say about the other person that are pretty big, that’s politics. That’s always gone on. There’s only one side — there should be no false equivalency here — that uses the kind of rhetoric that they use. Like, I remember Trump’s…the tough people.

A Dozen Tufts University Lacrosse Players Diagnosed with Life-Threatening Muscle Condition After Workout

Bill Maher Donald Trump Rhetoric Violence Democracy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bill Maher Says Trump Is 'Right' About Rhetoric But 'Worst Person To Make This Case'Real Time host Bill Maher conceded that former President Trump is 'right' about the hostile rhetoric being said against him but declared he's 'the worst person to make this case'. Maher made his remarks during a panel discussion on Friday night about the second assassination attempt on Trump.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Bill Maher Says Trump 'Right' About Rhetoric But Is 'Worst Person To Make This Case'On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is “right, rhetoric has consequences,” and that saying someone is destroying the country is the kind of rhetoric that can spawn violence, but Trump is a threat to democracy and “The answer can’t be that we can’t say what’s true.”

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Bill Maher: Kamala Harris avoiding journalists is 'worse' than Trump calling them 'enemy of the people'HBO's Bill Maher took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris' treatment of the press, suggesting it's 'worse' than former President Trump calling the media 'the enemy of the people.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Bill Maher slams Harris avoiding journalists: 'More insulting' than Trump's 'enemy of the people' jabBill Maher asks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about Kamala Harris avoiding journalists

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Bill Maher: Kamala Harris ‘Worse’ to the Press Than Donald TrumpCNN reporter Kaitlin Collins pushed back on Maher’s suggestion.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Bill Maher Says Trump has 'Big Ick Energy,' But So Does the LeftBill Maher spared no one Friday night, labeling Donald Trump as icky, but then spraying the left with the same label.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »