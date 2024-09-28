Bill Maher Says Democrats Found Patriotism But It's Not Reaching Younger Generations

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Democrats have managed to find “their patriotism again.” But that isn’t trickling down to younger people because “The protests that started off as justice for Palestine have morphed into a broader kind of, America is the problem,” message.

Maher began by saying, “The smartest thing Democrats did this year was finding their patriotism again. If you told me a year ago that if Kamala Harris would be the nominee, and in her acceptance speech, she would use the word ‘privilege,’ I would not have guessed that she used it the way she did.” He then played video of Harris saying, “he greatest privilege on earth: the privilege and pride of being an American.”

He continued, “Tim Walz also began his speech with a great line, saying, ‘We’re all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason: We love this country.’ And yet, this message doesn’t seem to be catching on with a lot of the younger people. None of them are standing up and screaming, that’s my country. Quite the reverse. The protests that started off as justice for Palestine have morphed into a broader kind of, America is the problem, we f*cked up the whole world thing.

