Bill Maher Predicts Trump Will Lose 2024 Election

Comedian Bill Maher said on Friday that former President Donald Trump is 'definitely going to lose' amid this year's presidential election.With less than six weeks until the election in which Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, is set to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris , the Democratic nominee, the race is tightening.

He went on to say the lives of women will improve because abortion will return to state-level decision-making, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and the mother's life, while opposing late-term abortions. He also promised unprecedented protections for women, ensuring their health, safety, and well-being.

