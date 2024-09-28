Bill Maher Jokes About Kamala Harris' Border Visit and 'Softball Interview'

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “ Real Time ,” host Bill Maher remarked that this week, “border czar” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris went to the border to address her vulnerability on the border issue and responded to criticism that she doesn’t do interviews and answer hard questions by going on MSNBC and doing an interview where she didn’t face hardball questions and joked that Harris got her feet rubbed during the interview.

Maher said, “Now, one of the big issues that she’s vulnerable on is the border. So, she went to the border this week. She went to the border in Arizona. She used to be the border czar. She visited there.” He then joked, “So, interesting, along with working at McDonald’s, now, that’s two places she worked that have a convenient drive-thru.”

Maher continued, “And also working to shore up her vulnerabilities, there had been a lot of pressure on her, she doesn’t do interviews, she doesn’t answer — so, she sat for an interview. She said, okay, I will answer your hardball questions. So, she went on MSNBC.

