Bill Maher Calls Eric Adams Bribery Charges 'A Little Hard'

'Real Time' host Bill Maher suggested that the federal indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams is 'a little hard' based on the alleged crimes. 'I'm so amazed- not that politicians can be bribed, but that they can be bribed so cheaply,' Maher reacted Friday night. The Democratic mayor is accused of soliciting illegal campaign donations from foreign entities and falsifying paper trails to cover it up, according to a 57-page indictment unsealed Thursday.

His guest, author and commentator Fran Lebowitz, mocked how Adams allegedly asked for business-class airline tickets. 'Eric, you're stealing! First-class! Why business-class?' Lebowitz quipped. 'But for the pettiness of the crime, don't you think they're coming down on him a little hard?' Maher asked. 'No, he's the mayor of New York. No,' Lebowitz responded.

The mayor is accused of one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and to commit wire fraud and bribery, one count of wire fraud, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe. He could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted of all charges. Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Maria Paronich contributed to this report.

