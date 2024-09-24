Bill Barr Criticizes DOJ for Releasing Letter From Suspected Trump Assassin

Former Attorney General Bill Barr revealed he is “dumbfounded” that the Department of Justice would release a letter from Ryan Wesley Routh , the suspected assassin who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump .in a statement to Fox News the decision to release the contents of a letter the DOJ says it received through a witness was a “rash” one in light of the two assassination attempt s on Trump.
“I was dumbfounded that the DOJ made public this morning the contents of the letter that, Ryan Routh, left with an acquaintance prior to the attempted assassination attempt of former President Trump,” Barr said in his statement. In this image taken from police body camera video and released by the Martin County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump on September 15, 2024.
Routh was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm that had an obliterated serial number after he had beenAfter the Secret Service spotted the barrel of a rifle, they opened fire. Routh allegedly fled and was apprehended later.
