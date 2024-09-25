Big Tree Carbon Inc. Delays Annual Meeting to Address Outstanding Issues

") for November 1, 2024. The Company delayed the calling of the Meeting pending resolution of a number of outstanding issues.

Further to the Company's press release dated March 26, 2024, believing that the stewardship of biodiversity in an Indigenous traditional territory rightfully belongs in the hands of those Indigenous groups, Big Tree has proposed to vend the Nanaverse platform and all associated developments to an interested First Nations group for final development and roll-out, with the Company retaining a royalty interest in the revenues generated by the Nanaverse platform.

The Company's last annual meeting was held on April 19, 2022. The TSX Venture Exchange requested that the Company call its annual meeting by August 30, 2024 and Big Tree requested an extension until October 18, 2024 to deal with outstanding issues before proceeding with the meeting.

