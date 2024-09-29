Big Tech Controls Your Privacy Even When You Have Legal Rights

By Shira Ovide, The Washington PostYour web browser can command companies like Walmart or Pinterest not to blab what they know about your favorite breakfast cereal, email address or location.
A proposed add-on to California’s privacy laws would have forced Google and Apple to give you this option. The companies didn’t want it, and the legislation died last week. But California established a clever idea in its privacy laws that has been copied elsewhere. You can appoint someone or something to exercise privacy rights on your behalf.
If you use Chrome, Safari or the Microsoft Edge web browsers, they don’t have the one-click privacy opt-out choice that the small web browsers give you. You can’t even download Privacy Badger to Safari or the built-in Chrome browser for Android phones. That’s why privacy advocates were excited about the proposed California legislation that would have forced Google and Apple to offer you simple ways to opt out of data blabbing in the web browsers and smartphones they control.
Privacy Data Protection Big Tech Google Apple California Laws
