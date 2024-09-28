Biden Walks Tightrope After Nasrallah's Death

The death of Hassan Nasrallah has caught President Joe Biden in a bind: While no one in the White House shed any tears for the longtime Hezbollah leader, the Israel i airstrike that took him out has only worsened fears of an escalating conflict, something Biden says he’s actively working to avoid. In the immediate aftermath of the operation, Biden was quick to alert the public that he hadn’t received any advance warning and wasn’t involved.

But Hezbollah has been “decimated,” and Iran — which backs the militant group — has also been “much weakened,” the official said. Over the last month, Israel has taken out Hezbollah weapons depots and seriously deteriorated its communication infrastructure, including in attacks on pagers and walkie-talkies.

