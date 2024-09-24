Biden Urges Diplomacy Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the final time on Tuesday as the conflict in the Middle East grows.His farewell address touched on a lot of global conflicts, reaffirming the United States' support for Ukraine and calling for an end to the suffering in Gaza. “I’ve met with the families of those hostages. I’ve grieved with them. They’re going through hell,” President Biden said in his address.

Israel's response to the attack forced residents to flee from their homes, causing a significant humanitarian crisis.'I'll tell you, since the very beginning of this conflict, we have taken a hard look at our posture in the region, our military posture in the region. We want to make sure that it's properly balanced and capable for a range of contingencies,' White House national security communications adviser John Kirby told Morning Rush.

