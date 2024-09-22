Biden To Address UN As Leaders Gather For 'Summit Of The Future'

EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated PressPresident Joe Biden is expected to address the U.S. General Assembly on Tuesday morning as Gridlock Alert days go into effect this week.Facing a swirl of conflicts and crises across a fragmented world, leaders attending this week's annual U.N. gathering are being challenged: Work together - not only on front-burner issues but on modernizing the international institutions born after World War II so they can tackle the threats and problems of the future.

The General Assembly approved the summit's main outcome document - a 42-page "Pact of the Future" - on Sunday morning with a bang of the gavel by Assembly President Philémon Yang signifying consensus, after the body voted 143-7 with 15 abstentions against considering Russian-proposed amendments to significantly water it down.

"There is going to be a rather obvious gap between the Summit of the Future, with its focus on expanding international cooperation, and the reality that the U.N. is failing in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan," said Richard Gowan, U.N. director for the International Crisis Group. "Those three wars will be top topics of attention for most of the week."

Last September, the war in Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took center stage at the U.N. global gathering. But as the first anniversary of Hamas' deadly attack in southern Israel approaches on Oct. 7, the spotlight is certain to be on the war in Gaza and escalating violence across the Israeli-Lebanon border, which is now threatening to spread to the wider Middle East.

