Multiple reports on Sunday and Monday indicated, citing unnamed sources, that attempts by the administration of President Joe Biden to end Israel ’s self-defense operations against the jihadist terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza have not yielded any significant progress.on Sunday, suggesting that the Israel i government politely raised “reservations” with the proposed agreement, while Hamas terror leaders “flatly rejected” the deal.

The American outlet Politico reported on Monday that the repeated failure of Biden administration attempts to seal a deal indicate that such an agreement would not happen before the end of Biden’s term in January.

“Keep fucking trying,” Biden reportedly told officials, but Politico’s sources described the odds of a deal succeeding as bleak.“Nobody is going to stop working towards this,” Kirby insisted. “As we’ve said so many times, we believe the best chance at getting the hostages home is through the ceasefire deal.”

During Blinken’s visit to Egypt from September 17 to 19, while the State Department was boasting of having completed ““You have ignited a fire that will never be extinguished until we repel you away from our home and our land … We have prepared for you certain death,” a terrorist declared in the video.

