Biden hails Israeli strike on Hezbollah leader Nasrallah as 'measure of justice'

Biden noted that Hezbollah under Nasrallah’s watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, Israel is and Lebanese.The Israel i strike that killed Hezbollah ’s Hassan Nasrallah was a “measure of justice" for victims of a four-decade “reign of terror,”

Hezbollah attacks against U.S. interests include the truck bombing of the U.S. Embassy and multinational force barracks in Beirut in 1983 and the kidnapping of the Central Intelligence Agency chief of station in Beirut, who died while held captive. The U.S. said Hezbollah leaders armed and trained militias that carried out attacks on American forces during the war in Iraq.

The confirmation of Nasrallah's death comes during a week that began with Biden’s top national security aides working on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly to build support for a 21-day Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire that they hoped might also breathe new life into stalled efforts to secure a truce in Gaza.

“It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability,” Biden said.

Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Israel Joe Biden Hamas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Who was Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime Hezbollah leader killed by Israel?Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah led the group since 1992, turning it into Lebanon's most powerful force. He was killed by Israel on Friday.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Who was Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime Hezbollah leader killed by Israel?Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah led the group since 1992, turning it into Lebanon's most powerful force. He was killed by Israel on Friday.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Who was Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime Hezbollah leader killed by Israel?Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah led the group since 1992, turning it into Lebanon's most powerful force. He was killed by Israel on Friday.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Who was Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime Hezbollah leader killed by Israel?Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah led the group since 1992, turning it into Lebanon's most powerful force. He was killed by Israel on Friday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike, Israel's military saysIsrael said Saturday that it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, dealing its most significant blow to the Lebanese militant group after months of fighting. There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikeIsrael's military announced on Saturday that they had killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, in an airstrike Friday in Beirut. The militant group confirmed Nasrallah’s death, while two US officials also confirmed the information to CBS News. The strike targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters which were located under a residential building in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »