Biden Gets Emotional Accepting Clinton Global Citizen Award, Publicly Thanks Hillary

An emotional President Joe Biden dabbed away tears Monday evening before he applauded Bill and Hillary Clinton for their uncommon “decency” then cooed “I love you” to the former first lady for publicly defending him.he appeared there in support of Jill Biden before being called to the stage himself to accept a Global Citizen award.

President Joe Biden becomes emotional as he accepts the Clinton Global Citizen Award at the Clinton Global Initiative on September 23, 2024 in New York City. President Joe Biden, left, hugs Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation during the Clinton Global Initiative, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York.

Past events have featured A-list celebrity speakers and top business executives such as Ben Affleck, Bono, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter.

