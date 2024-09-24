Biden Delivers Farewell UN Address Amidst Global Challenges

With only three months left in office, President Joe Biden will make his farewell address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week that Biden will “reaffirm America’s leadership on the world stage” in New York and will “rally global action to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.” They include, he said, climate change, artificial intelligence, the opioid epidemic and the wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also told reporters on the Air Force One flight to New York City that Biden will outline his “vision for how the world should come together to resolve these big problems and defend fundamental principles such as the U.N. Charter”.

Biden UN Farewell Address Global Challenges Ukraine War Middle East Conflict

