Biden Calls Nasrallah's Death 'Measure of Justice'

President Joe Biden speaks the the media after stepping off Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, to spend the weekend at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. was a "measure of justice" for victims of a four-decade "reign of terror," President Joe Biden said Saturday.

He also noted that Hezbollah under Nasrallah's watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese. "President Biden and I do not want to see conflict in the Middle East escalate into a broader regional war," Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement Saturday that echoed Biden's description of a "measure of justice." She added, "Diplomacy remains the best path forward to protect civilians and achieve lasting stability in the region."

"It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability," Biden said. The State Department has previously advised American citizens to consider leaving Lebanon and reiterated its warning against all travel to the country.

