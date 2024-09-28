Biden Calls Israeli Strike That Killed Hezbollah Leader 'Measure Of Justice'

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday called the Israel i strike that killed Hezbollah ’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror.

Biden noted that the operation to take out Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’ massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023. He also noted that Hezbollah under Nasrallah’s watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year

Russia’s top diplomat warned Saturday against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.

Biden Hezbollah Israel Hassan Nasrallah Conflict

