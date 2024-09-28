Biden Calls Israeli Strike Killing Hezbollah Leader 'Measure of Justice'

President Joe Biden speaks the the media after stepping off Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, to spend the weekend at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — President Joe Biden on Saturday called the Israel i strike that killed Hezbollah ’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror.

“Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel,” Biden said in a statement. The White House and Pentagon were quick on Friday, shortly after the strike, to say publicly that Israel offered it no forewarning of the operation.

“It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability,” Biden said. The State Department on Saturday ordered the departure of the families of U.S. diplomats who are not employed by the embassy in Beirut and authorized the departure of those who are, as well as nonessential employees because of “the volatile and unpredictable security situation” in Lebanon’s capital.

Joe Biden Hassan Nasrallah Israel Hezbollah Conflict

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fate of Hezbollah chief unknown after he was targeted in Israeli strike, 2 Hezbollah leaders killedThe fate of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is still unknown hours after the Israel Defense Forces unleashed a 'targeted attack' against the central headquarters of Hezbollah.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden-Harris admin quiet on Israeli pager attack against HezbollahAt least 26 people were killed in attacks launched against Hezbollah Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Biden calls the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'President Joe Biden is calling the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Biden: Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah is a 'measure of justice'President Joe Biden is calling the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror. The comments come after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed earlier Saturday that Nasrallah, one of the organization's founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Biden Calls Israeli Strike That Killed Hezbollah Leader 'Measure Of Justice'President Joe Biden on Saturday called the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror. The comments came after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed earlier Saturday that Nasrallah, one of the group’s founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in strike, Israeli army saysThe Israeli army on Saturday officially announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »