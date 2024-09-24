Biden Calls For U.S. Engagement As He Delivers Final U.N. Address

U.S. President Joseph Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.
"I was determined to end it, and I did," Biden said of the Afghanistan exit, calling it a "hard decision but the right decision." He acknowledged that it was "accompanied by tragedy" with the deaths of 13 American troops and hundreds of Afghans in a suicide bombing during the chaotic withdrawal. "Full scale war is not in anyone's interest," Biden said, and despite escalating violence, a diplomatic solution is the only path to peace.
"I suffer from an oxymoron: Irish optimism," Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when they met on the sidelines of last year's U.N. gathering. He added, "If you and I, 10 years ago, were talking about normalization with Saudi Arabia ... I think we'd look at each other like, 'Who's been drinking what?'"
Israel has urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah has stored weapons, saying the military would conduct "extensive strikes" against the militant group. Biden used his remarks to condemn the "horrors" of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 and said hostages taken by the group are "are going through hell." He added, "Innocent civilians in Gaza are also going through hell." Biden also condemned settler violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.
