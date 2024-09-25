Biden Backs Temporary Funding Bill, Avoiding Government Shutdown

The Biden administration announced its support for the latest government funding proposal, making any shutdown ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election unlikely.

The appropriations bill would fund the government through Dec. 20, rather than March 2025, and does not include any part of the SAVE Act, a controversial voter ID bill. The statement was far from a ringing endorsement of House Speaker Mike Johnson's, R-La., proposal.

