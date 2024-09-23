Biden Administration To Ban Chinese-Made Software From Cars Over National Security Concerns

The Biden administration is looking to ban Chinese-made software from cars because of national security concerns, the Commerce Department announced on Monday.

The Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the Commerce Department, is expected to publish a rule that "focuses on hardware and software" of the software connected in cars and developed in"Cars today have cameras, microphones, GPS tracking, and other technologies connected to the internet. It doesn't take much imagination to understand how a foreign adversary with access to this information could pose a serious risk to both our national security and the privacy of U.S.

The software could be exploited by malicious Chinese actors, and in some cases "allow for external connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities in connected vehicles," the Commerce Department said. The proposed rule would apply to all wheeled on-road vehicles such as cars, trucks, and buses, but would exclude vehicles not used on public roads like agricultural or mining vehicles, and would start to take effect in 2027 models, and be fully integrated in 2030 models.

The rule also bans technology with a nexus to the PRC or Russia from selling connected vehicles that incorporate hardware or software in the United States, even if the vehicle was made in the United States.Earlier this year, the Biden Administration increased tariff's on steel and aluminum, semiconductors and electric vehicles.

National Security Software Ban Chinese Technology Cars Connected Vehicles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The US national security adviser is holding talks with a top Chinese military official in BeijingThe U.S. national security adviser is meeting in Beijing with a top Chinese defense official, one day after the White House said a phone call would be arranged between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming weeks.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

US seeks to ban Chinese software from cars, citing national security concernsCommerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said GPS, cameras could pose a 'serious risk.'

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

UK's Open Door Policy on Chinese EVs Threatens Domestic Manufacturing and National SecurityA new report from the China Strategic Risks Institute (CSRI) warns that Britain's welcoming stance towards Chinese-made electric vehicles poses significant economic and security risks. The influx of cheap, subsidized Chinese EVs threatens to undercut UK car manufacturing jobs and make Britain a 'dumping ground' for Beijing.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

The US national security adviser is holding talks with a top Chinese military official in BeijingThe U.S. national security adviser is meeting in Beijing with a top Chinese defense official, one day after the White House said a phone call would be arranged between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming weeks.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Top Chinese general tells US to stop colluding with Taiwan in meeting with security adviserToday's Video Headlines: 8/28/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

US To Prohibit Chinese Software And Hardware In Connected Vehicles Due To National Security ConcernsThe US Commerce Department is expected to propose a ban on Chinese software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles sold in the US, citing national security concerns. The Biden administration fears data collection by Chinese companies on US drivers and infrastructure, as well as potential foreign manipulation of connected vehicles.

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »